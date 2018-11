Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Transportation officials are shutting down SR 99 this weekend in downtown Seattle as crews work toward opening the new tunnel in January.

The closure will be from the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel to South Spokane Street.

The road will remain closed from 9:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 through Monday morning at 5:00 a.m.

