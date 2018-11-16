× Port Angeles Schools closed for second day due to strike

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — All schools in the Port Angeles School District are closed for the second day in the row. Para educators there are on strike over salary negotiations.

According to school district officials, after three days of collective bargaining, both the Port Angeles School District and the Port Angeles Para Educators Association have not reached an agreement. A state mediator is also helping in the talks.

Athletics will resume as normal.

Negotiations resume today, Friday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

School district officials say they will post each day at 3 p.m. whether there will be school the next day. For more information, parents can check the district website here, the District’s Facebook page or by calling (360) 565-3703.