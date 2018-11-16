Mychal Cushman: Wanted 26-time felon’s admitted heroin dealer, car thief

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY and KENT POLICE —

The Department of Corrections says 26-time felon, Mychal Cushman, is an admitted heroin dealer and a car thief.

He’s wanted by DOC after violating the terms of his release on two convictions for possession of a controlled substance and also has a warrant in Kent for resisting arrest, making a false statement to a public servant and obstructing a public officer.

His 26 felony convictions include multiple thefts, possession of a stolen vehicle and drug possessions.

He’s 30 years old, 6’1″, 217 pounds and likely somewhere in King County.

If you can tell officers where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.