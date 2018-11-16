Michael Watkins: Wanted child molestation suspect accused of preying on young girl for years

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police say Michael Watkins has been preying on a young girl for years, starting when she was just 6 years old and as recently as last summer when she was 9.

Watkins is a friend of the alleged victim’s family.

Detectives say he had photos of naked women in his car and would touch himself while giving the little girl a ride home.

Then in June, Police say Watkins was at the victim’s house and reached under her leg while she was laying on the couch, on her stomach and then touched her front private parts.

He’s been accused of abusing children in the past, but never charged with a crime. Now, prosecutors have charged him with Child Molestation in the First Degree. “We have a $50,000 arrest warrant for Oregon, Idaho and the state of Washington,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “We really need this guy. If you know anything about this case, if it has happened to you by this individual, now is the time to come forward. We really want this guy in custody, because he’s dangerous and he’s probably going to do it again. He’s 61 years old, there’s not a lot of places he can go, so help us out and get this guy.”

He could be driving his minivan that you see above — a green Kia Sedona with Washington state license plates ALV2461.

He’s 5’10”, weighs 190 pounds, was last living in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood and has convictions for attempted theft and obstructing a public servant.

If you spot his minivan, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers. You can download it for free, or you can call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — no one will know your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.