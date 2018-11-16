× Man trying to steal car in Federal Way shot by owner

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is recovering in the hospital after police said he was shot while trying to steal a vehicle in Federal Way early Friday morning.

According to police, the attempted car theft and shooting happened before 1 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue Southwest and Southwest 356th Street.

Officers said the suspect, a 29-year-old man, was shot by the owner of the vehicle. The suspect then got out of the stolen car, got into a vehicle waiting nearby and left the area.

The suspect was driven to another location by a female, who later called 911.

Police said the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is reportedly in stable condition.