Jonah Palmerton: Help U.S. Marshals hunt wanted child rapist

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force and U.S. Marshal-led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force are on the hunt for convicted child rapist, Jonah Palmerton, who’s failing to register as a sex offender in Snohomish County.

The task forces think he could be hiding in Bellingham, or in another are of Whatcom County.

He last registered in Lake Stevens.

He’s 20 years old, 5’9″ and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.