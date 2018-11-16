Domino’s offering $2,000 reward to help ID violent robbers targeting workers at restaurants, banks

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Just taking the night deposits has turned into a dangerous trip for Domino’s pizza employees, after Seattle Police say there have been five robberies so far with several victims beaten severely.

Take a look at the surveillance photos above that show the two suspects police are trying to identify. Detectives say both are in their late teens or 20’s, black and in one robbery, armed with a silver semi-automatic pistol.

The suspects have either jumped the employees as they left Domino’s, or attacked them at the Bank of America branches when they arrived to make their deposit.

Robberies:

July 27th – Bank of America at 7153 MLK, Jr. Way S. in Seattle August 17th – outside Domino’s at 4436 Rainier Ave. S. in Seattle August 21st – Bank of America at 16640 International Blvd. in SeaTac September 27th – Bank of America at 9019 Rainier Ave. S. in Seattle October 9th — outside Domino’s at 3220 California Ave SW. in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"There's a lot of physical abuse. In two of the cases, the victims got hit to the ground. One got hit to the face. Took him to the hospital. He had a 3 inch gash in his head,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Here's the key that may help solve the case -- the suspects are driving the gray 2005 Ford Escape pictured above. It has something on the roof, but detectives don't think it’s a storage rack, and they need your help to solve the mystery.

"What's unusual about this vehicle, if you look closely, it appears there is something white on the back of it. We really don't know what that is, but it definitely seems to be attached and so somebody watching this video maybe has seen a vehicle like that, because we have not recovered it."

Police say both suspects are black and in their late teens to early 20's. The first one is 6 feet tall, with a thin build and around 200 pounds. He's always wearing dark clothing with his face covered with a bandanna, a ski mask, hoodie, hat, black-colored gloves and tennis shoes.

The second suspect is 5'8” with a small build, around 150 pounds, wearing dark clothing, with his face covered with a possible ski mask, stocking cap and hoodie. He's the one who was armed with a pistol.

If you can have any information that leads to an arrest in the case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 and Domino’s pizza is offering another $2,000 cash. So, submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 Tips App to your phone for free, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).