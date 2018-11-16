Dead newborn orca calf washes up on shore near Vancouver Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOOTKA ISLAND, B.C. -- A dead newborn orca calf washed up on the shores of Nootka Island off Vancouver Island Friday, the same day the final recommendations from the Orca Task Force came out.

Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans is performing a necropsy to determine cause of death and also its ecotype, whether it's a southern resident, transient or other type of orca.

Ken Balcomb, founder and principal investigator at the Center for Whale Research, told Q13 News he does not believe the dead newborn is from the endangered southern resident population, but he said he won't know for sure until DNA results come in, which could take weeks.

Southern resident killer whales' numbers are the lowest they've been in more than three decades, with only 74 left in the Puget Sound. Lead researchers say there are only about five years left until the current southern residents lose their reproductive abilities.

The group tasked with saving the population handed its recommendations to the governor today.

The plan consists of 36 recommendations - decided after months of debate and compromise - that may represent the best hope of ensuring one of the state's most iconic species survives. Read more about them here.