Crystal Mountain Resort to open for skiing and boarding Nov. 23

Posted 10:47 AM, November 16, 2018, by

Photo courtesy Crystal Mountain

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN, Wash. — In the words of Q13 Chief Meteorologist, get ready for some “freshy freshy pow pow!

Crystal Mountain is planning to open with limited operations Nov. 23 – 25.

Crews have been making snow and hope to open beginner and intermediate runs on lifts Chinook Express and Discovery from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Nov. 23-25: OPEN – Chinook Express & Discovery 9am-4pm
  • Nov. 26-27: CLOSED
  • Nov. 28-Dec. 2 OPEN – Lifts TBD by weather and conditions
  • Dec. 3-4 CLOSED
  • Dec. 5 OPEN DAILY – Lifts TBD by weather and conditions