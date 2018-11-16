Crystal Mountain Resort to open for skiing and boarding Nov. 23

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN, Wash. — In the words of Q13 Chief Meteorologist, get ready for some “freshy freshy pow pow!
Crystal Mountain is planning to open with limited operations Nov. 23 – 25.
Crews have been making snow and hope to open beginner and intermediate runs on lifts Chinook Express and Discovery from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here’s the schedule:
- Nov. 23-25: OPEN – Chinook Express & Discovery 9am-4pm
- Nov. 26-27: CLOSED
- Nov. 28-Dec. 2 OPEN – Lifts TBD by weather and conditions
- Dec. 3-4 CLOSED
- Dec. 5 OPEN DAILY – Lifts TBD by weather and conditions
46.928167 -121.504535