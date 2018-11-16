Could we see back-to-back sunny November weekends?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The first half of this November was in the top 10 driest on record and it continues this weekend.

Friday starts out damp with very little rainfall but the day will become sunny. A chilly north wind rolls in and gives us a DRY weekend.

It’ll get cold at night and Saturday and Sunday morning will drop below freezing for most.

Early morning Frost and Fog will make for some slick spots but the days will be very nice with ample November Sunshine! Very rare to have back to back Sunny weekends in November, enjoy. Lows near 32 and highs near 50.

Right now, the Thanksgiving holiday travel periods will have a return to rain over the lowlands and snow on the passes.