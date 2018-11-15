Washington firefighter struck by vehicle while battling California wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A Washington state firefighter was airlifted to a California hospital early this morning after he was struck by a vehicle.

According to California Highway Patrol, the 40-year-old firefighter was apparently struck by a civilian vehicle. The firefighter is among the more than 100 firefighters from Washington state who have been sent to both Northern and Southern California to help with the deadly wildfires.

Officers told Q13's sister station, KTLA, that the firefighter suffered moderate-to-major injuries. The man is a firefighter for the South Kitsap Fire Department and a member of the Strike 6 Team.

South Kitsap Fire officials said his injuries are not life-threatening.

He was flown by helicopter to Los Robles Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles. He was helping to contain the Woolsey Fire in Southern California.

The man was hit near Pacific Coast Highway.

The death toll from the Camp Fire in Northern California has reached 56, with more than 130 still missing, mostly from the town of Paradise.

In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire has claimed two lives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.