Roy Clark, 'Hee Haw' host, dies at 85

Roy Clark, a country music star and former host of the long-running TV series “Hee Haw,” died Thursday, his publicist told CNN.

He was 85.

Clark died of complications from pneumonia, according to publicist Sandra Brokaw.

Clark became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1987 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009 alongside Barbara Mandrell and Charlie McCoy, according to The Tennessean.

“Roy Clark made best use of his incredible talent,” Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young told the paper. “He was both a showman and a virtuoso, with a love of music that beamed across air waves and into millions of living rooms, where families gathered to watch and listen.”