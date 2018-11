Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ANGELES, Wash. -- Schools in Port Angeles are closed today after paraeducators in the district voted to strike.

According to the Port Angeles Paraeducator Association, the union members voted to strike Wednesday night.

Athletic activities will still happen at normal times.

Paraeducators work alongside teachers in the classroom to help providing instruction to students.

There's no word yet on how long the strike could last.