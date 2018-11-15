× Deputies: Suspect gave man trying to stay clean lethal dose of methadone as birthday gift

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 37-year-old man this week after he allegedly killed a man by giving him too much methadone.

The suspect went to the victim’s home in January to celebrate his birthday, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives said.

The victim had just been released from rehab and was trying to stay clean, deputies said. But the victim gave in when the suspect gave him prescribed methadone as a birthday present.

According to investigators, that amount was too much for the victim, and he overdosed.

Toxicology results came back Thursday which determined the cause of death was a methadone overdose.

Deputies booked the suspect into Thurston County Jail for controlled substance homicide; a law allowing for those who give a lethal dose of drugs to another person to be charged with a homicide.