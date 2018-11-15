× Mary’s Place working to make sure ‘No Child Sleeps Outside’ this holiday season

SEATTLE — Q13 FOX is hoping to help make the holidays a little brighter for those in need. Season of Giving is one of the ways we live up to our “All Local” promise.

For the rest of the year, we’ll feature stories of people and organizations making a difference in our community. Each day we’ll share small ways that you can help make a big difference.

Our first story is about a program called “No Child Sleeps Outside.”

It’s an annual fundraising campaign by Mary’s Place with a goal of raising enough money to open an emergency shelter. That would give 300 local families a place to stay while they search for permanent housing.

At an event on Thursday, organizers celebrated the strides the program has already made in the past several years.

Organizers estimate there are around 1,200 homeless children in our community, so shelters like this one are critically important for helping them stay safe with a roof over their heads.