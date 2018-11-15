LIVE UPDATES: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks have a big stage for one of their few remaining good opportunities to make a push for the playoffs.

The Seahawks play host to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night as they look to recover from a 4-5 start and fight their way back into the playoffs, much as they did in similar circumstances in 2015.

The Packers find themselves in a situation, sitting at 4-4-1 and in third place in the NFC after breaking a two-game losing streak Sunday with a 31-12 win over the Dolphins. Both teams would just miss out on the postseason if the playoffs began today.

