LIVE UPDATES: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks have a big stage for one of their few remaining good opportunities to make a push for the playoffs.
The Seahawks play host to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night as they look to recover from a 4-5 start and fight their way back into the playoffs, much as they did in similar circumstances in 2015.
The Packers find themselves in a situation, sitting at 4-4-1 and in third place in the NFC after breaking a two-game losing streak Sunday with a 31-12 win over the Dolphins. Both teams would just miss out on the postseason if the playoffs began today.
Order of Seattle tailbacks in warmups — Carson, Penny, Davis. But also expect Davis to be the primary third-down back.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 16, 2018
John Schneider on his pre-game radio show points out Green Bay defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was a consultant with Seahawks last year.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 16, 2018
New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Green Bay Packers have four starters inactive vs. Seattle Seahawks https://t.co/GoAJPYxKFo #Packers
— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 16, 2018
K.J. Wright and Dion Jordan among the inactive players for the #Seahawks game against the #Packers this evening. #Q13FOX #GBvsSEA https://t.co/YC0fJX2qHM
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) November 16, 2018
Counting playoffs, @seahawks QB Russell Wilson has made 5% of his pass attempts vs @packers but thrown 14% of his INTs against them. Has 8 TD, 10 INTs in six games vs Green Bay.
— Mike Sando, ESPN.com (@SandoESPN) November 15, 2018
More than 150 service members will participate in pregame and halftime ceremonies during tonight's #SaluteToService game. Go Hawks! https://t.co/b12jXAI4MG
— Chuck Arnold (@ChuckArnoldSEA) November 15, 2018
Tonight we salute the true heroes. Meet our 12 Flag raiser for #TNF, Art Unruh! 🇺🇸 @USAA | #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/ZgeIhu7YoY
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 15, 2018
