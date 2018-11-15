K.J. Wright and Dion Jordan among inactive players for Seahawks’ game against Packers

Q13 FOX Season of Giving
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 23: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is sacked by defensive end Dion Jordan #95 of the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – Defensive end Dion Jordan was the only mild surprise as the Seattle Seahawks released their list of inactive players Thursday afternoon.

Jordan had been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report with a knee problem leading up to the game against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 5:20 p.m. on Q13 FOX.

The biggest loss was an expected one, as linebacker K.J. Wright was out with ongoing knee problems after being listed as doubtful during the week.

Also inactive were running back C.J. Prosise; cornerback Neiko Thorpe; safety Delano Hill; center/guard Ethan Pocic; and defensive tackle Poon Ford.