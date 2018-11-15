Deputies seek ID of fraud suspect connected to Gig Harbor home burglary

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Deputies are hoping the public can help catch a burglar and bring him down.

Sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 17, a unidentified suspect or suspects broke into a house on Thomas Road NW in Gig Harbor. The suspect or suspects kicked in a garage door and ransacked the house.

They stole jewelry, credit cards and checks from homeowners.

The victims’ credit cards were used at Tim’s Teriyaki in Port Orchard, Key Market cigarette Store and the Gig Harbor Home Depot. The suspect also tried to use the cars at a Target Store in Gig Harbor.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to this suspect’s arrest. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your cell phone. It is anonymous.