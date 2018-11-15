Alaska Airlines selling tickets for Paine Field flights; Southwest will not service Everett airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is now selling tickets for 18 daily flights between Paine Field and eight West Coast cities, and Southwest Airlines has dropped its plans to provide daily flights to and from the Everett airport.

According to a news release from Alaska Air, the first day of service at Paine Field is Feb. 11, 2019, pending government approval.

Alaska Airlines destinations include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Calif., Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose. Southwest's decision to not offer service at Paine Field paves the way for Alaska Air to have 18 flights a day.

United Airlines will offer six flights a day, for a total of 24 daily flights out of Paine Field.

Alaska's all-jet service will be provided by Horizon Air flying the Embraer 175. On the E175, every seat is either a window or an aisle – there are no middle seats.

Alaska is offering a two-day sale on fares to and from Paine Field starting at $39 one-way.

"Alaska Airlines flew from Paine Field back in the 1940s and 50s. We're excited to have the airline return to Everett," said Brett Smith, chief executive officer of Propeller Airports, the company which built the new, state-of-the-art terminal. "We're ready to join with Alaska to provide terrific service to our guests."

Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport will have two passenger terminals and is expected to open early next year.