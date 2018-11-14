Video shows group climbing California border fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - People on the Mexican side of the border could be seen climbing the fence near Friendship Park Tuesday afternoon after part of the Central American migrant caravan arrived in Tijuana.

Several people scaled the fence and sat on top of it. A few jumped or crawled to openings in the fence onto U.S. soil but quickly ran back as Border Patrol agents approached.

Several border agents were seen patrolling the area in trucks, 4-wheelers, a helicopter and on horses.

The U.S. Border Patrol sent a news release stating it believes some of the people at the fence are from the caravan that's been traveling through Mexico from Honduras.

One man who happened to be on the north side of border while visiting the area described being entertained by the gathering.

"I was very surprised how many people are here and how many different officials are here, it seems like there’s something going on it's not normal to have this many resources tied up all these vehicles saw armored car coming down the road it just seemed more than just an average day," said Greg Boldner.

Video from the San Diego Union-Tribune shows the perspective from the Mexico side of the fence:

This video shows the view from the U.S. side: