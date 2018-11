SEATTLE — 12s, there’s a Seattle Seahawks schedule change you need to know about!

The NFL on Wednesday flexed the Dec. 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers off of Sunday Night Football.

The new kickoff time is 1:25 p.m. at CenturyLink Field. The game will now be broadcast on Q13 FOX, the official home of the Seattle Seahawks.

The league announced several schedule changes for Week 13 and 14.

The Sunday Night Football game on Dec. 2 will now be Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers.