Kent woman dies after being hit by SUV while pushing kids in stroller

KENT, Wash. – A woman died after being hit by an SUV as she was pushing a stroller through a crosswalk in Kent on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The woman was walking northbound with her children in a stroller at the intersection of E. Smith St. and State Ave. N. around 2 p.m. when she was hit by the mid-size SUV.

The woman was sent to Harborview, but was pronounced dead on arrival. The children weren’t hurt.

Kent police said the driver was making a left turn and didn’t see the woman. They also said neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor.

The investigation is still underway.