Carson, Fluker set to return for Seahawks against Packers; K.J. Wright doubtful

Running back Chris Carson and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker will be back on the field Thursday night for the Seahawks.

That was the good news Wednesday from coach Pete Carroll’s press conference ahead of the team’s prime time showdown with the Packers at CenturyLink Field.

“Both those guys are really hungry to play again,” he said. “They were close enough that they might have been able to play last week but they probably would not have been able to finish.”

Linebacker K.J. Wright likely won’t play for Seattle. That was the bad news.

“He’s doubtful,” Carroll said, although he wasn’t ready to rule the former Pro Bowler out entirely.

“Well let’s see what happens tomorrow,” he said. “We’ll talk about it after that. We’re going to go up to game time and see how it works out. He’s a gallant competitor.”

Despite missing Carson (hip) and Fluker (calf) last week in Los Angeles, the Seahawks ran for a season-high 274 yards.

The return of Carson will give Seattle options at running back after rookie Rashaad Penny broke out against the Rams with 108 yards.

Carroll was pleased with how Carson and Fluker performed this week after sitting out in L.A.

“All of our work and collaboration to figure this out worked out well,” he said. “Both guys are raring to get out there and should put up a good showing.”

Wright missed the Seahawks first six games after surgery on his knee in August before playing in the past three. He is listed officially as doubtful on the team’s injury report.

Carson and Fluker were not listed on the report. Neither was safety Bradley McDougald, who sat out in the second half against the Rams with an injury.

Wright was the only player listed as doubtful, with no Seahawks player ruled out.

Safeties Delano Hill and Mo Alexander, cornerback Neiko Thorpe and defensive end Dion Jordan were all listed as questionable.