Bothell Police searching for ‘hoodlums’ who abandoned dog in hotel room

BOTHELL, Wash. — Police in Bothell are looking for the person or persons who abandoned a dog at a local hotel room.

Police believe the pup was left behind on purpose at the Country Inn and Suites on North Creek Parkway.

Officers have the names of the people who rented the room, but police have not been able to find them yet.

The hunt is on to locate and charge the hoodlums who purposefully left and abandoned their dog behind at a local hotel room. During this holiday season consider adoption rather than pet shop. This poor little dog will need a new parent(s). pic.twitter.com/ODRYCxENmD — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) November 14, 2018

“We will not let this go and will continue our pursuit,” police said.

Bothell Police tweeted that the dog is now headed to Everett Animal Shelter and will be eligible for adoption.

“During this holiday season consider adoption rather than pet shop,” police said. “This poor little dog will need a new parent(s).”

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call Bothell Police.