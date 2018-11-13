Woman accused of murdering husband waited days before calling 911

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Police say an Indiana woman murdered her husband and didn't report it for days, according to WXIN.

The incident occurred on Friday in Montgomery County, but police say Sheila Ridenour waited until 3:24 a.m. Monday to tell authorities that she had shot her husband to death.

Officers responded to the home in the 5700 block of West 700 South and found Billy Ridenour, 62, dead.

Sheila was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Following an interview with detectives, she was preliminarily charged with murder and failure to report a dead body.

Authorities didn't immediately release further details about what led up to the shooting; it's not clear what caused Sheila Ridenour's two black eyes in the booking photo.

Police didn't have any record of prior domestic violence incidents involving the couple, the Journal Review reports.