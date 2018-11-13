× Police: Everett woman admits to stabbing her husband to death

EVERETT – An Everett woman was arrested Monday night after admitting she killed her husband in Everett, according to Everett PD.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. Monday (Nov. 12) to the intersection of Everett Avenue and Lombard Avenue, where a woman told police she had stabbed her husband to death in their apartment.

Police went to the Bayview Apartments at 2514 Grand Ave. and found the body of a man in his 50s with multiple stab wounds.

The 50-year-old woman was arrested and later admitted to detectives that she planned the murder, police said.

She was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for murder charges.