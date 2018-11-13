Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news from Seattle’s #1 morning news

Police: Everett woman admits to stabbing her husband to death

Posted 12:45 PM, November 13, 2018, by

EVERETT – An Everett woman was arrested Monday night after admitting she killed her husband in Everett, according to Everett PD.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. Monday (Nov. 12) to the intersection of Everett Avenue and Lombard Avenue, where a woman told police she had stabbed her husband to death in their apartment.

Police went to the Bayview Apartments at 2514 Grand Ave. and found the body of a man in his 50s with multiple stab wounds.

The 50-year-old woman was arrested and later admitted to detectives that she planned the murder, police said.

She was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for murder charges.

Related stories