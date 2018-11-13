North Queen Anne four-alarm fire was intentionally set, causing $4.3 million in damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The four-alarm fire that was still smoldering days after it started in north Queen Anne has been ruled an arson, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The massive blaze, which encompassed three buildings and two sheds, started Saturday night in the 3500 block of 6th Avenue West, along the Ship Canal near Seattle Pacific University. It's the largest fire that Seattle has seen in eight years.

Power lines, multiple vehicles, a residence and a trailer on the waterfront were also damaged, along with the three buildings and two sheds.

All of the structures are owned by Gascoigne Lumber Company and Northwest Milloworks, and they all mostly contained lumber.

Seattle Fire said the “massive amount of combustible materials” led to the fire spreading and growing very quickly.

The estimated loss is $4.3 million.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish hot spots Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported, but the smell from the fire lingered in the neighborhood for almost two days.

Firefighters are still on scene putting out hot spots from Saturday’s 4-Alarm Fire. Clean-up efforts are underway. pic.twitter.com/JTptXlChfe — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 13, 2018

The Seattle Police Department is in charge of the follow-up investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact SPD’s Arson and Bomb Squad at (206) 684-8980. Callers can remain anonymous.