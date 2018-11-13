Lynden man arrested 2 months after man found dead in Everett Commerce Building

EVERETT, Wash. — Police say they arrested a Lynden man in connection with the homicide of a 52-year-old man earlier this year in Everett.

According to Everett police, 52-year-old Charles Hatem of Everett was found dead Sept. 9 in a hallway at the Commerce Building on Hewitt Avenue. The investigation revealed that the man had been struck multiple times before being dragged into the hallway where he died.

Detectives say they gathered evidence to arrest a 40-year-old man and he was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on Monday. The unidentified suspect is being held for investigation of manslaughter.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Hatem’s death a homicide.

No further details have been released.