Seahawks team up with USO to send care packages overseas

SEATTLE -- Employees from the Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks and Delta Air Lines teamed up with USO Norhtwest on Veterans' Day to create care packages for service members overseas.

Volunteers on Sunday created 2,000 care packages with Starbucks VIA coffee, lip balms, handwritten "thank you" cards, earphones and more.

"Here in our hometown of Seattle, we are proud to partner with the Seahawks, Delta and the USO Northwest to honor the people who serve and protect our country," said Virginia Tenpenny, Vice President of Global Social Impact at Starbucks. "Starbucks has more than doubled the number of Veterans and Military Spouses we set out to hire five years ago. They make our company better and communities stronger."

The Seahawks, Starbucks and Delta are all partners of USO Northwest and strong supporters of the U.S. Armed Forces.

"Delta employs more than 10,000 active military and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, which is a significant part of our employee base. Support for armed service members and veterans is one of Delta's key pillars of giving in the communities we serve," said Tony Gonchar, Delta's Vice President - Seattle. "As partners of USO Northwest, the Seahawks and Starbucks, this event is a perfect opportunity to bring these partnerships and each of our unique areas of expertise together for the greater good of the military members in our community."

The Seahawks' official Salute to Service game is on Thursday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on Q13 FOX, official home of the Seattle Seahawks.