Mountlake Terrace man accused of killing woman after son's overdose death

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A 43-year-old man is behind bars, accused of second-degree murder in the death of his son’s girlfriend in Mountlake Terrace.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police, officers responded about 12:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 12) to a home in the 23600 block of 53rd Avenue West.

The caller told 911 that he hit a woman with a bat-like object, and the woman was lying unconscious in his driveway.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman dead in the driveway with massive trauma to her head.

The man told police that the woman was the girlfriend of his son, who died of a drug overdose. The woman had come to the home in Mountlake Terrace to pick up some of her belongings.

While she was there, the two argued over the overdose death of his son, and the man admitted to striking her with a “bat-like object.”

The man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on one count of domestic violence murder in the second degree.

The woman’s name has not been released. Q13 does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.