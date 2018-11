Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- As many as seven horses were killed Monday morning when a barn caught fire.

Smoke was billowing out of a barn around 8:00 a.m. near 129th Avenue SE and SE 203rd in Kent.

According to Puget Sound Fire, no people were hurt but some horses were likely killed.

Investigators at the scene are looking into what caused the fire.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.