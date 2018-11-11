Report: Eventual sale of Seahawks would benefit Paul G. Allen Foundation

SEATTLE – If the Seattle Seahawks are sold, the proceeds will benefit the Paul G. Allen Foundation, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Rapoport cited “several sources informed of the situation” who said the foundation will be the beneficiary of a potential sale.

While no sale is imminent, according to the report most believe it will eventually happen and potential buyers are already researching and preparing for the opportunity.

Several owners have said the team will stay in Seattle either way.

Rapoport said the sale is likely to set a record for the most expensive sale of a North American sports franchise.