× Meet RJ! #WhyNotMePets

RJ is an active dog with a big personality and he’s got a few tricks to show off for his future family.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help RJ get adopted.

You can meet him at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley in Burlington.

He’s 3-years-old and has been at the shelter since September.

RJ has a typical Jack Russell Terrier personality and is mixed with a beagle.

“He’d make a great jogging partner,” said Julie Bistranin, who is a dog behaviorist. “They can be family dogs, but they really kind of lean towards one person. He’s going to want to get up in the morning and have a bucket list. He’s going to have things to do, places to go .”

Bistranin said RJ was pretty cranky when he came into the shelter. He was crated all the time and was not used to men, but the shelter has been working with him and he is ready for adoption.

"Sometimes dogs come in and they just need to be socialized," said Bistranin. "Once they are socialized and we get through whatever little problems they have then they are ready to go and it may take a month or more."

The shelter does not recommend a home with kids because RJ is not used to them.

"If RJ was in a home where there was a baby born into that home, he might do okay because this child is coming up with him," said Bistranin. "We can't guarantee that, so I would say an active couple or an active senior, he'd do great."

RJ is also very vocal. He will let you know if there's a stranger at the front door.

If you are interested or want to learn more about RJ, visit the Humane Society of Skagit Valley.

You can meet RJ and fill out an adoption application.