‘Massive amount of combustibles’ led to quick spread of fire at Seattle lumber warehouse

SEATTLE – Two buildings collapsed and another building and two sheds burned in a four-alarm fire in Seattle near Seattle Pacific University late Saturday night.

All of the structures are owned by Gascoigne Lumber Company and Northwest Milloworks, and they all mostly contained lumber. Seattle Fire said the “massive amount of combustible materials” led to the fire spreading and growing very quickly. The buildings are along the ship canal in North Queen Anne, in the 3500 block of 6th Ave. West.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews haven’t been able to search the buildings yet because the fire was so large, but witnesses didn’t report anybody inside.

Crews are still on scene this morning battling the warehouse fire in Queen Anne. The fire started last night. No reports of anyone killed or injured. #Q13FOX #Seattle pic.twitter.com/0nbFfP4vly — Andy Anderson (@Andy_Q13) November 11, 2018

“I am impressed by the hard work of all firefighters involved in the response,” said Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, “thank you to Seattle Police, Seattle City Light, Seattle Public Utilities and our partner fire agencies in King County for helping to keep the Seattle community safe.”

Seattle Fire said crews took a defensive posture, surrounding the fire and dousing it with water from all sides. Crews brought in a fireboat to attack it from the waterfront.

Power was shut off in the immediate area because several power lines caught on fire.

Crews were still working Sunday morning to put the fire out. The investigation was expected to be a lengthy one.