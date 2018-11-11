LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – It’s hard to imagine a better time to exact some revenge.

The Seattle Seahawks are in Los Angeles on Sunday for a rematch with the Rams, hoping to get back in the thick of the playoff race while getting some payback for a 33-31 loss at CenturyLink Field a little more than a month ago.

The Rams (8-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, 45-35 at the hands of the Saints last Sunday. The Seahawks (4-4) are also coming off a loss, a tough 25-17 at the hands of the Chargers. Win or lose, they’ll face a quick turnaround for Thursday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.

