Carson, Fluker both inactive for Seahawks game at Rams

LOS ANGELES – If the Seattle Seahawks are going to knock off the baddest team in the NFC West, it’ll have to be without the core of their running game.

Running back Chris Carson and guard D.J. Fluker were both on the inactives list the Seahawks released prior to their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Fluker has a calf issue, and Carson is still dealing with a hip injury.

Mike Davis will get the start at running back in place of Carson. Rashaad Penny will also be available, as will C.J. Prosise, who as landed on the inactive list several times in recent weeks.

Also listed as inactive were cornerback Neiko Thorpe; cornerback Kalan Reed; center Joey Hunt; defensive tackle Nazair Jones; and defensive end Branden Jackson.