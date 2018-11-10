BREAKING: 4-Alarm Fire Near Seattle Pacific University

Seattle—Tonight the Seattle Fire Department upgraded a three-alarm warehouse fire in Queen Anne to four alarms. It started just before 9 p.m. on Ewing Street near Seattle Pacific University.

No injuries have been reported.

Seattle Fire says at least five structures are affected—one of which collapsed.

At about 10:15 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department posted an update on Twitter saying a building owner arrived on scene and said most of what was in one of the structures was lumber.

Fire officials warn people who live nearby to close their windows and doors to avoid exposure to the smoke.