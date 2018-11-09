Washington wakes up to freezing temps, plus rain showers on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold mornings but mostly dry through the weekend. Clear and cold tonight. The South sound drops into the 20s again. Friday morning will be dry from Everett South but some light rain falls up near Bellingham.

It will be cold enough for a few towns to see some Rain/Snow mix especially away from the water. So towns like Darrington, Deming and the hills above Port Angeles. No biggie at all but it is just a reminder that we are basically into the Winter months.

Some light rain falls for most of Western Washington during the morning hours but Friday afternoon will be dry for everyone.

Saturday and Sunday will be cold but dry. Morning fog and lows near freezing but the days will have some nice sunny periods and a high near 50.