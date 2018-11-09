More than 100 Washington firefighters, dozens of engines headed to California

Posted 6:03 PM, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 07:42PM, November 9, 2018

A fireman cuts into a garage door at a burning apartment complex in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. - A rapidly spreading, late-season wildfire in northern California has burned 20,000 acres of land and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of people. As many as 1000 homes, a hospital, a Safeway store and scores of other structures have burned in the area as the Camp fire tore through the region. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA — More than 100 Washington firefighters and other supplies are being sent to California to help fight wildfires raging throughout the state.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that 106 firefighters and 20 engines from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources would be sent to California.

Fifteen additional engines from other local fire districts will also head down to fight the fires, Franz said. Additional crews from King County with wildfire experience are also slated to go to, officials said.

At least one fire engine and a crew from Snoqualmie Fire would go to California. Lacey Fire planned to send crews south, too.

Related Story
At least 6 dead in California wildfires; ‘Pretty much the community… is destroyed’

Some of the crews had already left Friday night. Others will leave Saturday morning from Tumwater, officials said.

California is battling three large wildfires that have claimed at least six lives and burned more than 150,000 acres.

The Washington crews will travel to Chico, California to battle the Camp Fire. The fire has burned more than 70,000 acres and 2,000 structures.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.

Related stories