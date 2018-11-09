× More than 100 Washington firefighters, dozens of engines headed to California

OLYMPIA — More than 100 Washington firefighters and other supplies are being sent to California to help fight wildfires raging throughout the state.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that 106 firefighters and 20 engines from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources would be sent to California.

Fifteen additional engines from other local fire districts will also head down to fight the fires, Franz said. Additional crews from King County with wildfire experience are also slated to go to, officials said.

At least one fire engine and a crew from Snoqualmie Fire would go to California. Lacey Fire planned to send crews south, too.

#BREAKING @SnoqualmieFire is preparing to send a Type 1 Fire Engine and a crew made up of members from @SnoqualmieFire, @DuvallFire45 and King County Fire District 27 (Fall City) to the fires in California as a part of a regional strike team. More updates to follow. — Snoqualmie Fire Dept (@SnoqualmieFire) November 10, 2018

Some of the crews had already left Friday night. Others will leave Saturday morning from Tumwater, officials said.

California is battling three large wildfires that have claimed at least six lives and burned more than 150,000 acres.

The Washington crews will travel to Chico, California to battle the Camp Fire. The fire has burned more than 70,000 acres and 2,000 structures.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.