Michael Mosca: Hunt for suspect accused in horrible, hurtful hit and run

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Hit and run suspect, Michael Mosca, is accused of severely injuring a 63-year-old man when police say he ran him over in a crosswalk and just kept on going.

King County Prosecutors have charged Mosca with vehicular assault and felony hit and run in one of the most heartless crimes I’ve worked on since starting Washington’s Most Wanted in 2008.

Terry Johnson is lucky to be alive, but his niece says he’s lost 20 years of memory and can’t even tie his shoes or shower by himself. Because of the traumatic brain injury he suffered, Terry doesn’t even remember the last 7 months he spent at Harborview Medical Center. “There’s a couple of times where we didn’t think my uncle was going to make it. It’s just really sad what happened to him,” said Terry’s niece, Misty Mounts.

Terry was walking through the crosswalk at 12th Ave. S. and S. Charles in Seattle on Sunday, March 11th, when police say Mosca ran him down. “The light turns red, everybody stops for the light with the exception of the suspect vehicle. In fact, he tells the people in the car, I’m going to go around,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. Detectives say Mosca accelerated through the light and hit Terry head-on in the marked crosswalk. “All the witnesses said, ‘I was screaming at this guy to stop, he wouldn’t stop,’” said Ret. Det. Carner.

Seattle Police are still searching for Mosca's beige 1998 Mazda Protege and think he's hidden it somewhere. Detectives say he's no longer staying at his apartment.

"He hit my uncle at 50 miles an hour running a red light,’ said Mounts.

Mosca is no stranger to the law. He's been convicted of DUI in Colorado and has a criminal history in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Jersey. "Is he going to turn himself in? No, I doubt it. He's not going to do anything until we find him or until you give us a tip," said Ret. Det. Carner.

Before he was hit, Terry used to love long-distance bike rides and volunteering at the Seattle Indian Center men's shelter -- now, he requires 24/7 care -- all because police say Mosca showed a reckless indifference behind the wheel. "It's scary knowing somebody is out there driving around and doesn't even care if they hurt somebody,” said Mounts.

Michael Mosca is 50 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have any information on where police can find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone.