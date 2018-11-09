Martin Olivera: Help hunt wanted High-Violent Offender last living with parents in Pasco

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

High-Violent Offender, Martin Olivera, has an arrest warrant in Benton County for DUI.

He’s also wanted by the Department of Corrections for breaking probation in Franklin County on a felony meth bust.

He’s been convicted of several drug crimes, car prowling, rendering criminal assistance and lying to law enforcement.

DOC officers say he was last living with his parents in Pasco.

He’s 35 years old, 5’9” and weighs 200 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s always anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.