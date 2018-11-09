Detectives seek ID of ‘Flapjack Felons’ targeting IHOP restaurants in south King County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects distracting employees at IHOP restaurants and then using a key to steal cash from the register.

Since October 17th, they’ve stolen money from restaurants in SeaTac and Federal Way.

"They'll place a to-go order that they'll pay for. It's usually two of them. They'll stand at the front counter while they wait for the to-go order. As the employee goes back to put their order in, one acts as a lookout and then the other guy who has some type of master key opens up the till. They quickly put the money in their pocket and then they leave right after that. They don't stick around and wait for their food,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

In each case, the suspects left in what appears to be a 2017-18 white Jeep Compass driven by an unidentified third suspect. Detectives say the crew has attempted thefts at the IHOP restaurants in Renton, Tukwila and Covington but weren’t successful or were scared off.

“This is a felony-level theft. They've done it multiple times. We want these guys bad. We can't find them on our own. We need the public's help to find out who these guys are,” said Sgt. Abbott.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify the suspects. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free. It is anonymous.