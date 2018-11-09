× Chris Carson named Community MVP after raising $180,000 for homeless youth

SEATTLE — The NFL Players Association on Friday named Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson as its Week 9 Community MVP.

Carson helped generated more than $180,000 for homeless youth in Seattle at a recent ROOTS (Rising Out of the Shadows) fundraiser.

“I just remember this moment where we were outside and my mom was on the curb and she was crying, and we just had to look at our house while it burned down,” Carson told NFLPA. “So that’s something that’s always played over and over in my head. I told my mom, ‘If I can, I’m going to get you a new house. I’m going to try to make a better world for us.’”

Carson is also passionate about supporting the military and has teamed up with USAA for its Salute to Service Campaign as a way to honor service members and veterans like his dad, stepdad and grandfather.

“I’m humbled that the NFLPA selected me as the Community MVP,” Carson said. “I know there are a lot of players making a difference in their communities, so this means a lot to me. I’m just trying to use my platform to help as much as I can.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to the foundation or charity of his choice.

👏👏👏 to our Week 9 #CommunityMVP @ccarson_32 of the @Seahawks after he helped raise more than $180K for homeless youth in Seattle. Carson's passion stems from a promise made to his mom after he was homeless as a teenager.

🔗: https://t.co/5Z35iMJRw7 pic.twitter.com/PMAkP604qX — NFLPA (@NFLPA) November 9, 2018