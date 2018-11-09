× Backstreet Boys headed to Everett in summer 2019

EVERETT — Enter your “Backstreet’s back” jokes here, please.

Nineties super-group The Backstreet Boys are headed to Everett this summer as part of a new tour.

The group will play the Angel Of The Winds arena in Everett July 29 as part of the DNA World Tour, the group announced Friday. The tour is supporting a new album.

Tickets for the concert start at $45 and are available Nov. 14 at the arena or online.

It’s being billed as “their biggest arena tour in 18 years,” a press release read.

The group is ending a 14-month residency in Las Vegas before starting the worldwide tour.