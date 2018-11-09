Backstreet Boys headed to Everett in summer 2019

AJ McClean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys speak onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

EVERETT — Enter your “Backstreet’s back” jokes here, please.

Nineties super-group The Backstreet Boys are headed to Everett this summer as part of a new tour.

The group will play the Angel Of The Winds arena in Everett July 29 as part of the DNA World Tour, the group announced Friday. The tour is supporting a new album.

Tickets for the concert start at $45 and are available Nov. 14 at the arena or online.

It’s being billed as “their biggest arena tour in 18 years,” a press release read.

The group is ending a 14-month residency in Las Vegas before starting the worldwide tour.