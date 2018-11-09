Authorities seize $147,000 worth of meth during I-5 traffic stop

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities in Washington seized nearly 24 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 5.

The Columbian reports the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced the Oct. 31 seizure Thursday in a Facebook post.

Deputies pulled over the suspected vehicle about 10 a.m. on the freeway near 134th Street. A police dog trained to detect narcotics was requested during the stop.

The dog alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs, and the sheriff’s office says a search turned up an estimated street value of $147,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Authorities say deputies also found 12 pounds of MSM, “a substance commonly added to methamphetamine to increase yield and profit.”

Three adults were inside the vehicle: Two men, one from Longview and the other from Portland, Oregon, and a woman from Vancouver.