Threat of violence causes modified lockdown at Tacoma’s Lincoln High School

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma’s Lincoln High School was placed on modified lockdown after a parent reported a threat of violence on social media.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a school resource officer received tips about social media posts threatening violence at Lincoln High. The resource officer notified police.

The school was placed on modified lockdown as a precaution and police increased their presence in the neighborhood surrounding the school.

No further details have been released.