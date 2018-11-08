Protest expected to impact downtown Seattle traffic Thursday evening

SEATTLE – A protest in downtown Seattle is expected to snarl traffic Thursday afternoon.

The protest and march, which are meant to protest President Trump’s dismissal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and voice support for the continuation of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, are part of a string of planned events across the country.

The rally is scheduled to begin at Cal Anderson Park at 5 p.m. and travel to Henry M. Jackson Federal Courthouse, ending at about 8 p.m.

SDOT said it’s estimating about 5,000 people will participate and that the protest is expected to be peaceful.

The march is expected to travel west on Pine St. and south on 2nd Ave. People going to the Sounders game, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at CenturyLink Field, should leave early and expect their trip to be impacted, SDOT said.

Here are the other expected impacts from SDOT:

E Pine St cross-streets, Broadway to 2 nd Ave | Rolling closures as march progresses, starting from north to south along Pine, then onto 2 nd . Length of closures dependent on event attendance numbers.

| Rolling closures as march progresses, starting from north to south along Pine, then onto 2 . Length of closures dependent on event attendance numbers. 2ndAve at University or Seneca | Closed for an extended period after the group arrives at the Federal Building, until the rally disperses sometime after 7:30 PM.

Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel | Metro and Sound Transit bus routes 41, 74, 101, 102, 150, 255 and ST Express 550 will not be operating in the tunnel from 5:30 PM to 6:15 PM, utilizing their surface street routing instead, available online. This is subject to change depending on conditions. Capitol Hill and Second Avenue bus routes also are subject to reroutes