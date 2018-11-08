Police investigating suspected pipe bomb in Thurston County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. -- The bomb squad has been called to investigate a suspected pipe bomb found along a road south of Olympia.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a public works employee noticed the suspicious device and reported it.

As of 8:30 a.m., 113th Ave. SW was closed while the Washington State Patrol bomb squad investigated. This is near the Cricket Field Airport.

Deputies said no residences in the area were threatened. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.