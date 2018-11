SEATTLE – A man was shot in downtown Seattle on Thursday night, not long after the Seattle Sounders’ match ended at CenturyLink FIeld.

The man was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Seattle police said.

The shooting happened in the Pioneer Square area, near 1st and Cherry.

We heard gun shots a few minutes ago at the corner of 1st and Cherry in Pioneer Square and now this is happening. @SeattlePD is currently investigating. Stay safe y’all! Lots of activity in the area. @KING5Seattle @Q13FOX @komonews pic.twitter.com/ywlpDpwmXh — Jennifer Arlem Molina (@arlemJM) November 9, 2018

The man was about 35 years old, police said.

Police say the suspect ran away, and they didn’t provide any suspect information. There was no word on what led up to the shooting.