× Appeals court says Trump admin can’t end DACA

A federal appeals court Thursday upheld a ruling blocking the Trump administration from ending the Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from being deported.

The ruling from a panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals means a nationwide injunction allowing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to continue will remain in effect.

Challengers are likely to succeed in their argument that the planned phase-out is illegal, the court ruled.

The Trump administration has already asked the Supreme Court to review the injunction

“We conclude that plaintiffs are likely to succeed on their claim that the rescission of DACA — at least as justified on this record — is arbitrary, capricious, or otherwise not in accordance with law,” the court ruled.

This story is breaking and will be updated.